Nunes Tells Hannity He Will 'Track Down' CNN For Lawsuit

From the sublime to the ridiculous, presenting Devin Nunes.

The California congressman went on Hannity Monday night, where he would not have to answer that pesky yes-or-no question forced upon him by Maria Bartiromo earlier: Did you meet with the Ukrainian prosecutor on behalf of Trump or not? (To which he gave an answer that John King famously called "horseshit." )

Instead, Devin has turned from suing Twitter Cows to suing CNN and The Daily Beast for reporting about him.

He's a lotta talk on Fox.

DEVIN NUNES: ...We are going to take them to court. They will have an opportunity to come to court so that we can subpoena each other. We can get discovery. We can set people down for depositions. And I have a bet for you, Sean. CNN and The Daily Beast are going to run for cover. At the end of the day, I'm going to track them down and I'm going to hold them accountable because this... has just gone on for too long. And this is the only way we're going to be able to get retribution and get in and be able to seek fairness and transparency in the media is by holding them accountable.

Twitter once again had a field day over Devin Nunes:

I don't think CNN is on the lam, Nunes, you dope. — Margaret (@Lastwaltz2) November 26, 2019

Hell, people from CNN & the Daily Beast will be waiting to hold the courthouse door for Nunes IF he decides to idiotically show up. — Darren Lewis (@HalfEvilD) November 26, 2019

Devin the Bounty Hunter — Joe Perez (@JoePerezSports) November 26, 2019

Hey Devin, are you employing Diamond and Silk's legal team? Because like them, you seem to be unaware of the laws regarding both the First Amendment, and the limitations regarding public figures being able to sue for libel. And trust me, Devin, if a politician could sue a TV network for libel, the Clintons would have put Fox out of business decades ago.