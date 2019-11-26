Nunes Tells Hannity He Will 'Track Down' CNN For Lawsuit

From the sublime to the ridiculous, presenting Devin Nunes.
The California congressman went on Hannity Monday night, where he would not have to answer that pesky yes-or-no question forced upon him by Maria Bartiromo earlier: Did you meet with the Ukrainian prosecutor on behalf of Trump or not? (To which he gave an answer that John King famously called "horseshit." )
Instead, Devin has turned from suing Twitter Cows to suing CNN and The Daily Beast for reporting about him.
He's a lotta talk on Fox.
Twitter once again had a field day over Devin Nunes:
Hey Devin, are you employing Diamond and Silk's legal team? Because like them, you seem to be unaware of the laws regarding both the First Amendment, and the limitations regarding public figures being able to sue for libel. And trust me, Devin, if a politician could sue a TV network for libel, the Clintons would have put Fox out of business decades ago.