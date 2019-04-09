'Yacht Cocaine Prostitutes' Congressman Devin Nunes Files Another Lawsuit

See, when you elect jackasses like this repeatedly to Congress after awhile they think they're untouchable and can do or say any bit of foolishness that pops into their heads. In this case, Rep. Devin Nunes (CA-22) has filed yet another lawsuit alleging a giant conspiracy to derail his "work" into the Clinton campaign and Russian election interference. Everybody is out to get him, in other words.

For whatever reasons, the people of California's 22nd district around Fresno keep sending this jackass back to Congress, god knows why. Normally I'm not one to disparage voters who are pretty much disengaged and vote reflexively either 'R' or 'D" based on habit, but in this case there's such ample evidence of Nunes being a nincompoop or worse, and yet the people there don't seem to care. Go figure.

Source: Fox News

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes filed a $150 million lawsuit in Virginia state court against The McClatchy Company and others on Monday, alleging that one of the news agency's reporters conspired with a political operative to derail Nunes' oversight work into the Hillary Clinton campaign and Russian election interference. The filing, obtained by Fox News, came a day after Nunes, R-Calif., revealed he would send eight criminal referrals to the Justice Department this week concerning purported surveillance abuses by federal authorities during the Russia probe, false statements to Congress and other matters. In March, Nunes filed a similar $250 million lawsuit alleging defamation against Twitter and one of its users, Republican consultant Liz Mair. In Monday's complaint, Nunes again named Mair as a co-defendant, charging this time that she conspired with McClatchy reporter MacKenzie Mays to spread a variety of untruthful and misleading smears -- including that Nunes "was involved with cocaine and underage prostitutes" -- online and in print.

And what about those underage prostitutes?

The complaint filed on Monday specifically cited a May 23, 2018 article published by the Fresno Bee and written by Mays, entitled, "A yacht, cocaine, prostitutes: Winery partly owned by Nunes sued after fundraiser event."

↓ Story continues below ↓ The article described a lawsuit's allegations of a 2015 party aboard the yacht involving "25 of the Napa Valley-based [Alpha Omega Winery]'s top investors, all men — [who] were openly using what appeared to be cocaine and 'drawing straws' for which sex worker to hire." That same day, Mays tweeted the article, mentioning Nunes in the same sentence as "cocaine and underage sex workers." Nunes' complaint accused Mays of "chos[ing] to emphasize the words 'woman,' 'Devin' and 'cocaine'" in her tweet. But, as Los Angeles Times national correspondent Matt Pearce noted on Twitter shortly after this article was published, those three words appear bolded only in the embedded tweet included in Nunes' complaint -- as they would if a keyword search were performed on Twitter for the words "woman," "Devin," and "cocaine."

And of course twitter reacted to this latest frivolous lawsuit.

Please DO NOT use the hashtag #YachtCocaineProstitutes in reference to @DevinNunes.



He does not like it.



Thank you. #YachtCocaineProstitutes — andy lassner (@andylassner) April 9, 2019

I agree. This would be wrong, and bad, and no one should upset Bovine Nunes by tweeting #YachtCocaineProstitutes. https://t.co/xKmWD4wo5o — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 9, 2019

Even a porn site got in on the ridicule.

The cows had the last word.