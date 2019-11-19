South Dakota Has A Meth Problem, Apparently

The writers at The Onion have just all collectively just thrown their laptops out the window and gone home. Expect mass resignations tomorrow. There is officially no need for satire any longer, thanks to the great state of South Dakota.

South Dakota spent nearly half a million dollars of taxpayer money on an anti-meth campaign.



This....is the actual slogan they came up with. https://t.co/Z8qH4TLXPP pic.twitter.com/ezUlmKdx0i — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) November 18, 2019

Yup. In an effort to raise awareness about the meth epidemic, and the fact that they plan to tackle it head on, taxpayers in South Dakota have unwittingly funded this ad campaign sure to spark a thorough and complete exodus into North Dakota, finally solving the age-old problem of why the hell we have two Dakotas in the first place.

Do you think Twitter had thoughts? You'd be correct.

Holy shit, the URL for the website is somehow worse than the ads. — PCR RitesGood (@pcrritesgood) November 18, 2019

Guys, you're all being too hard on South Dakota. The first step to recovery is owning your problem and having people ridicule you doesn't make it any easier. Right now Mississippi is watching this and rethinking their upcoming "Stupid. We Is It" campaign. — Temporarily Unsuspended (@not_p_harris) November 19, 2019

Is South Dakota OK? https://t.co/mKfEXQeW9U — Jennifer Brooks (@stribrooks) November 18, 2019

I see South Dakota trademarked this motto.



Good thinking. Wouldn't want any other states using this motto. pic.twitter.com/BN1wVPxX0s — Jennifer Brooks (@stribrooks) November 18, 2019

I think we can piggyback on this moment. pic.twitter.com/WTNN373pHb — Jennifer Brooks (@stribrooks) November 18, 2019

South Dakota, we know you're on meth. You voted for Trump. — David Roualdes (@droualdes) November 18, 2019

I mean, I could go on forever with the tweets, but my editor would literally drive from California to Baltimore and kill me. And of course, it's possible this was the point, and the campaign is a wild success, since everyone is talking about it. But if you want a sense of if South Dakota has a history of making bad advertising decisions, feel free to check out its winter driving advisory campaign: "Don't Jerk And Drive." Seriously, whatever you do, make time to read this article about THAT campaign's sad demise with I promise you absolutely no masturbating double-entendres whatsoever.