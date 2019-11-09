Trump Attends Alabama Game With Jeff Sessions' Opponent

An interesting omission, to leave out your former Attorney-General from your special VIP box while you watch the much-hyped Alabama-LSU game. Choosing the safe confines of deep red Alabama proved to be smarter than Trump's other recent forays into sporting events, like the World Series and a UFC event, where Trump was roundly booed.

As for the game itself, Trump continued his record of being the kiss of death for anyone who invites him. Alabama, who hadn't lost this year and hadn't lost at home in over four years, was trying to beat their unbeaten rivals the LSU Tigers. LSU won the game 46-41, ending any hopes of Alabama winning a national championship.

Source: The Hill

President Trump on Saturday attended a collegiate football game in Alabama joined by Rep. Bradley Byrne (R), who is running to represent the state in the U.S. Senate. Byrne was mentioned on a list from the White House of Trump's guests at the Alabama-Lousiana State University (LSU) game, alongside other Alabama lawmakers. The invitation raises questions about Trump and his highly sought after endorsement for the vulnerable Senate seat that Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) won in 2018. Notably, Trump's former Attorney General Jeff Sessions was not in attendance in the box. Sessions entered the Republican primary against Bryne and other contenders for the Senate seat, despite friction between Sessions and the president. Their contentious history has sparked doubt that the president will endorse his former AG for the position, and thus on his chances to win in a deep-red, pro-Trump state.

It wasn't all fun and games though. 'Baby Trump' the blimp was stabbed to death by an irate MAGA.

Organizers say a man used a knife to deflate a huge "Baby Trump" protest balloon during the president’s trip to Alabama. Officers took the man into custody. https://t.co/8VQOEntwzS — AP South U.S. Region (@APSouthRegion) November 10, 2019

...and we heard yet again that Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself, as the 'Bama student hurled his Trump pin to the ground.

MSNBC REPORTER: “What [Trump] policies stand out to you?”



ALABAMA STUDENT: “Just mainly the no nonsense policies and especially since Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.”



😂😂😂

pic.twitter.com/LNo0E5UR3W

— Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 9, 2019

And at least some impeach signs were seen.