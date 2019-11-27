What About That UFO Over The White House That Just Prompted A Lockdown?

So this happened yesterday. Via The Hill:

Lockdowns at the White House and Capitol on Tuesday over a potential airspace violation may have been because of a flock of birds, officials say.

A spokesperson for the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) told NBC News that the object causing the lockdown could have been "a flock of birds or a weather balloon."

The spokesperson also said the event was "resolved without incident."

The White House and Capitol Building went into a brief lockdown earlier Tuesday.