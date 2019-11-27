Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

What About That UFO Over The White House That Just Prompted A Lockdown?

It was unidentified, it was flying, and it was an object. So what was it?
By Susie Madrak

So this happened yesterday. Via The Hill:

Lockdowns at the White House and Capitol on Tuesday over a potential airspace violation may have been because of a flock of birds, officials say.

A spokesperson for the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) told NBC News that the object causing the lockdown could have been "a flock of birds or a weather balloon."

The spokesperson also said the event was "resolved without incident."

The White House and Capitol Building went into a brief lockdown earlier Tuesday.

You don't have to believe in extraterrestrials to know that the U.S. government knows what a flock of birds looks like on radar. And it's not even the first time there was unexplained UFO activity over the White House!

UFO true believers often say the ETs are going to step in and save us from ourselves. Isn't it pretty to think so?


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.