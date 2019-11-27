What About That UFO Over The White House That Just Prompted A Lockdown?

So this happened yesterday. Via The Hill:
Lockdowns at the White House and Capitol on Tuesday over a potential airspace violation may have been because of a flock of birds, officials say.
A spokesperson for the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) told NBC News that the object causing the lockdown could have been "a flock of birds or a weather balloon."
The spokesperson also said the event was "resolved without incident."
The White House and Capitol Building went into a brief lockdown earlier Tuesday.
You don't have to believe in extraterrestrials to know that the U.S. government knows what a flock of birds looks like on radar. And it's not even the first time there was unexplained UFO activity over the White House!
UFO true believers often say the ETs are going to step in and save us from ourselves. Isn't it pretty to think so?