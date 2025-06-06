The MAGA Cult Is Having A Sad Over Trump-Musk Rift

They seem so depressed!!!
By John AmatoJune 6, 2025

Apart from Steve Bannon, the entire MAGA universe is in a sad funk over the recent fallout between Taco Trump and Neo-Nazi Musk.

Real America's Voice (fired by Fox for sending lewd texts at work) Eric Bolling...

For all my friends from the shitter app. This meme got me blocked by Eric Bolling. 😏🤣🤣🤣

Jamie (@jamient.bsky.social) 2024-11-14T01:25:03.637Z

...and Marge's boyfriend, Brian Glenn...

Marjorie Taylor Greene and boyfriend Brian Glenn, show off their brand new $15,000 multi-level mansion in Rome, Georgia - complete with 5 outhouses, 2 guest-trailers and a Special Olympic sized ce-ment pond.

Paulley Ticks (@tomadelsbach.bsky.social) 2025-05-18T20:34:27.942Z

...are bummed out.

Brian Glenn left RSBN and is now part of the White House press corps. REALLY.

It's a beautiful sight.

BOLLING: But Brian, I've been talking about it for the past six and a half minutes or so. It just feels, I don't know, let's call it icky to me, as a lover of both everything Trump is trying to do and doing, and really respect Elon Musk and what he has done.

So you feel the same way?

GLENN: Yeah. I do.

I've thought of sending Eric Bolling a case of Kool-Aid to ease his pain.

