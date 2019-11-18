Trump Says He Will 'Consider' Testifying In Writing. Will It Actually Happen?

Via the Washington Post, Trump said today he will "strongly consider" testifying by writing in the impeachment inquiry. (Prediction: No, he won't.)

“Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!” Trump said in tweets in which he also disparaged Pelosi as “Nevous Nancy” and “crazy.”

Pelosi made the suggestion during an interview that aired Sunday on CBS News’s “Face the Nation, arguing that if Trump is innocent he should come forward.

“The president could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants,” she said.