Why Are Conservatives So Dumb On Social Media?

Social media is an odd phenomenon. The goal is to raise your profile to push your messages as far as possible.

Generally speaking, the way to get your profile raised is to create content that will push emotional triggers and encourage engagement. In other words, demagoguery works to create the impression of influence on whichever platform. That goal does not recognize partisanship.

But--and maybe this is just the prism of the content that filters in my feed--conservative demagoguery is just so, so... stupid. Is it that conservatism demands a lack of understanding of context? Is it that they are uneducated? Is it that truthiness trumps (pardon the expression) facts?

This particular tweet from new Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs for the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Monica Crowley. Crowley actually wrote this tweet in 2015, presumably as a slam against then-President Obama's immigration policies. It gained viral status again four years later as people combed through her Twitter feed with the announcement that she was joining the Trump administration.

At the Berlin Wall last week. Walls work. pic.twitter.com/2N3B4IUhbj — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) October 5, 2015

It's a strange assertion to make on a wall designed to keep people IN a fascist, oppressive regime created by the Soviet Union, not out.

For the record, there was a “wall” across Europe until it came down. I know, I patrolled parts of it. It didn’t “work.” It was a symbol of tyranny & oppression. I saw a family of 4 killed by E German border guards trying to escape. Learn a bit of history before tweeting. https://t.co/azzo46SDTB — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) November 9, 2019

OMG would you read a book? What is wrong with you? You are lauding the Communist regime's isolation of East Germany and applauding Russia. You are literally on the wrong side of history. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) November 10, 2019

@MonicaCrowley forgets that the reason the wall worked was that the Grenztruppen killed anyone who dared scale the wall with heavy machine-gun fire! Oh, yea... East Germans who tried to escape had to avoid land mines too.

And then there is another Trumpie, former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker:

This is a Christmas Tree that is used by people celebrating Christmas 🎄



This is not a holiday tree. pic.twitter.com/KcF2ZJxtTJ — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) November 8, 2019

It's also the first fricking week in November, but...

You do know that trees were stolen from a pagan holiday? And Christ wasn’t actually born on December 25th? It was a day celebrated by Roman pagans and taken over by the church in the fourth century. And that many faiths put up trees that aren’t Christians. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 8, 2019

Or ....

It's a tradition pagans used to celebrate the winter solstice. The Egyptians used palms to honor the god Ra. Celts used evergreens to celebrate everlasting life. Vikings thought they were plants of Balder, god of light & peace. Romans used them to honor the god Saturn. pic.twitter.com/9ARWrS2wY9 — Blue In A Red State (@BlueNRedState) November 9, 2019

Perennially stupid demagogue Dinesh D'Souza

Remember nuclear winter? Of course you don’t. That’s because it didn’t happen. Yet it was all the rage on the Left in the 1980s. A generation from now, no one will recall climate change either, and for the same reason. The apocalypse has become a political racket! pic.twitter.com/7vXR5u8Dvo — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 9, 2019

For the record, "Nuclear Winter" referred to fallout AFTER a nuclear attack, which we did not thankfully experience in the 80s as the US ratcheted up their nuclear proliferation against the former Soviet Union.

What do you think the "nuclear" part of "nuclear winter" was referring to, Dinesh? What were we worried about in the '80s that could possibly be so disastrous that it would reverse the ongoing warming we knew at the time to be happening, and cause a NUCLEAR winter... Think hard! pic.twitter.com/nFe7JrQ47p — Heather Hughson (@HNHughson) November 10, 2019

"Nuclear winter" refers to the effects of a nuclear war.



In the 1960s-1980s, most climate scientists were predicting global warming, and those papers were cited by others far more often. And their predictions were correct.



Links: https://t.co/INHSaYJQtnhttps://t.co/aUjqzWmknr pic.twitter.com/xZrlLK0zWz — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) November 10, 2019

Bob Lonsberry made quite a splash this week too.

Welcome to 2019, where a boomer earnestly compared the word "boomer" to the "n-word," was slammed by https://t.co/7ae5blmtxW and still defended his tweet. https://t.co/alksA3hIsp — HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 4, 2019

Lonsberry, a conservative radio host in Utah, probably should have thought about his own history before whining about "Okay boomer" as a generational response.

The "boomer is the new n-word" guy got suspended from his radio gig in 2003 because he called the first black mayor of Rochester, NY a "monkey" and an "orangutan" pic.twitter.com/ulpiJ6hsXI — friendly neighborhood blupman (@blippoblappo) November 4, 2019

Bob Lonsberry, the boomer who says that "Ok boomer" is the "n-word of ageism" sold a line of clothes called "FUBO" standing for "Fuck U Barack Obama."



Ok boomer. pic.twitter.com/TpaoZfepbO — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 4, 2019

Millenial: “Don’t say g*psy or r*tard. They are slurs, just like the n-word, which you also shouldn’t say.”



Boomer: “More PC crap? They are not slurs you are just a snowflake.”



Gen Z: “Okay Boomer.”



Boomer: “SLUR! That’s a slur and you can’t say that!” — Patchwork Heart (@patchie_the_cat) November 9, 2019

Not mine but thought I’d was apt in the current circumstances #OkBoomer #okayboomer pic.twitter.com/osO4IqU6E9 — Robert James Stewart (@RobJStewartNZ) November 6, 2019

Then there are the Trumps.

Don, Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. says the president "isn't very good at being racist" because he let his son hang out with Michael Jackson https://t.co/XkzkVcLI1R — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 10, 2019

Yea but MJ's been implicated in some untoward behavior w/kids. So perhaps not the best character reference... whaddya' think? — RatFink (@rjr47685486) November 10, 2019

Eric:

What a joke. You are the most dishonest people. The audience was chanting “Donald Trump, Donald Trump” followed by “USA USA.” Dana White said it was the greatest entrance he has seen into a UFC. I can’t wait until we win again in 2020 to further embarras your profession #FakeNews https://t.co/EpkjBjz6s6 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 3, 2019

Ivanka:

“Ivanka Trump said the Bidens had ‘created wealth as a derivative’ of public service while her family had made its money in business before her father became president.” https://t.co/Fl0ceR48Ne — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 8, 2019

What qualified her to sit in on meetings with Xi?



How many Chinese trademarks did she receive before her dad was in the WH and how long did it take to get approval?



How many Chinese trademarks did she receive after her dad was in the WH and how long did it take to get approval? — Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) November 8, 2019

Kushner Received Major Loans From Apollo, Citigroup After White House Meetings



Read more at: https://t.co/GvHIQ2RbxJ — Patrick Karlson 🧼 (@PatrickAKarlson) November 8, 2019

And the Orange One himself:

Just finished reading my son Donald’s just out new book, “Triggered.” It is really good! He, along with many of us, was very unfairly treated. But we all fight back, and we always win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2019

You couldn’t finish reading a diner menu. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) November 9, 2019

would that be this book? pic.twitter.com/ozIrOMeXXI — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 9, 2019

Seriously, can we stop elevating stupid people like this?