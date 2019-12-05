Biden Ad, 'World Is Laughing At Trump,' Goes Viral

NOTE: Crooks and Liars does NOT endorse any candidate in the Democratic Presidential Primary. Crooks and Liars DOES endorse the Democratic nominee for President.

A new campaign video put out by the presidential campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden Wednesday went viral overnight as it depicts President Donald Trump as a laughing stock on the world stage.

The video was put out after Trump departed prematurely from this week's NATO summit in London where several world leaders were caught on film having a good laugh at the U.S. president's expense during a candid moment at a reception event Tuesday night.

"The world is laughing at President Trump," the campaign said in a tweet attached to the new video. "They see him for what he really is: dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership."

The Guardian reports that, "Within hours the video, posted by the Democratic frontrunner on Wednesday evening, amassed close to 2m views, and more than 21,000 retweets. By comparison, Trump’s video about his Nato trip had 1.4 million views and 14,600 retweets in the space of 12 hours."

According to the Washington Post, "The pointed ad marks the continued fallout after Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other dignitaries were caught on camera Tuesday engaging in a brief exchange apparently about Trump that quickly spiraled into an international incident. On Wednesday, Trudeau, Macron and Johnson were forced to field questions about the candid conversation and Trump was described as 'the scorned child on the global playground' and 'a sulking, brooding president'."

As many noted, these week's episode is not the first time Trump was openly mocked on the world stage and the irony of it all is deepened given that Trump ran for president in 2016 on the promise to return the United States to what he claimed was a previous place of greatness and admiration where nations laughing at the U.S. would no longer exist.

As Post columnist Paul Waldman writes:

"Trump's preoccupation with the idea of being laughed at borders on the pathological. It was his primary theme as a candidate whenever he discussed foreign affairs or international trade: China is laughing at us, Europe is laughing at us, the Taliban is laughing at us, OPEC is laughing at us, the world is laughing at us. But once he became president, he promised, the laughter would stop. And so he has asserted many times since taking office. “We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore, and they won't be," he said.

"Yet now," argued Waldman, "there is literally not a single person on Earth who gets laughed at more than Donald Trump."

The world is laughing at President Trump. They see him for what he really is: dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership.



We cannot give him four more years as commander in chief. pic.twitter.com/IR8K2k54YQ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 5, 2019

Republished from Common Dreams under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License.