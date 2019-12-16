Carly Fiorina Endorses Impeachment...And Trump 2020?

Carly Fiorina found a way to get herself trending before Christmas. CNN:

The former Hewlett-Packard CEO told CNN on "Boss Files with Poppy Harlow" that she sees the President's conduct as impeachable and "destructive to the republic."

"I think it is vital that he be impeached," Fiorina said. But whether Trump should be removed from office, Fiorina said, "this close to an election, I don't know."

...But when asked whether she would vote for Trump in next year's presidential election, Fiorina did not rule out voting for him again.