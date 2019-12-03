C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Plimsouls

Those times when you wake up in the morning with a song stuck in your head and no matter what you do, it just won't seem to leave.

This was that song for me today. Probably the first time in decades it has been "that song." A definitive one when it comes to thinking the 1980s as it seemed so ubiquitous at the time. Interestingly enough, the song itself never charted and the album it was from, Everywhere at Once, only reached 186 on the Billboard albums chart. Finding a used copy of the LP in bins at record stores is not all that rare even to this day.

What are you listening to tonight?