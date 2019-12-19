Conservative Radio Show Cancelled After 'Nice School Shooting' Remark

And just in time for the Holidays, this schmuck finds himself unemployed. That's a good thing. You'd think someone from Aurora, Colorado (site of an infamous 2012 mass shooting) and just twenty miles from Columbine (site of the 1999 school massacre) would have more brains than this. But this is American talk radio. The sewer.

Source: Washington Post

As Chuck Bonniwell welcomed listeners back from a break on his Colorado talk-radio show just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, he laughed as he introduced a segment discussing the “never-ending impeachment of Donald Trump.”

“You know,” he said, “you wish for a nice school shooting” to interrupt the nonstop impeachment coverage.

His wife and co-host, Julie Hayden, immediately jumped in and cut him off.

“No, no, don’t even — don’t even say that,” she said. “No, don’t even say that. Don’t call us, Chuck didn’t say that.”

Bonniwell quickly tried to back off from the statement, saying he would want a shooting “in which no one would be hurt,” but the damage had already been done. By the end of the day, the couple’s conservative show was canceled by the Aurora, Colo., radio station 710 KNUS.