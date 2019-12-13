Winter Donation Drive

House Judiciary Committee Votes To Impeach Donald Trump

Two counts, along party lines, 23-17. The final vote was delayed last night after Republicans broke a promise to stop offering amendments after 6 p.m.
By Susie Madrak

(The proceedings start at the 18:25 mark above.)

It's done. Two counts, along party lines, passed 23-17.

Republicans tried to force last night's vote to take place in the middle of the night, and Jerry Nadler's response was, "Yeah, I don't think so." GOPers screamed like stuck pigs and cried copious tears over a "corrupt process."

Without mentioning these are the exact same rules Republicans used while they were in control. But hypocrisy is a feature, not a bug, in today's Republican party.

So despite their best efforts (nomination for Best Performance As A Histrionic Whack Job goes to Doug Collins), it's on, folks. Watch as history happens.

