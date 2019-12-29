Politics
Ivanka Trump Bizarrely Defends Family Separations: 'Immigration Is Not Part Of My Portfolio'

White House adviser Ivanka Trump declined to criticize her father's administration over its family separation policy for immigrants.
By David

In a highly publicized interview that aired on Sunday, CBS host Margaret Brennan asked Trump about the family separations policy in light of her concern for all children.

"We went and looked and Homeland Security says there's still around 900 children who remain separated from their families," Brennan told Trump. "Is that something that you continue to remain engaged on?"

"Well, immigration is not in part of my portfolio," Trump replied. "Obviously, I think everyone should be engaged and the full force of the U.S. government is committed to this effort of border security, to protecting the most vulnerable."

"That includes those being trafficked," she continued, ignoring the thrust of Brennan's question. "Which this president is committed to countering and combatting human trafficking in an incredibly comprehensive and aggressive way. So the full United States government has been focused on this issue starting with the president."

"Ivanka Trump, thank you very much," Brennan said.


