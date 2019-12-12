Winter Donation Drive

Jimmy Kimmel Thinks Lindsey Graham Is Whistleblower AND Anonymous!

The late night host takes a look at Lindsey Graham during impeachment proceedings.
By Susie Madrak

Jimmy Kimmel talked about Trump's crazy report that's supposed to rebut the Inspector General's report.

That's where Senator Lindsey Graham comes into play. He demanded to know why investigations didn't tell Trump his campaign was being investigated. "Maybe because his campaign was being investigated? Isn't that how it usually works?" he said.

"But then Graham did some role play to diminish the report, reciting saucy text messages between FBI lovers Lisa Page and Peter Strzok."

Graham "took his performance to heights previously unseen in the Senate," Kimmel said. "Has anyone ever mentioned a 'golden shower' in Congress before? I don't think so."

He then played clips of Graham attacking Trump. Ah, good times!


