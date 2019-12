The Carpentariat - how to waste a squalid afternoon;

The Commentariat - Impeachment Today!

The New York Crank - of $150K bananas, Trump's toilet, and the SSI "increase;"

The Rectification of Names - Horowitzmas!

The Rude Pundit - a few questions for enraged Republicans.

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and quite enjoys the Deep State Radio podcast - give it a try.

To recommend a link, send it to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!