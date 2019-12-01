Nigel Farage Defends Trump's 'Grab 'Em By The P*ssy' Remarks

During an ITV general election debate among party leaders in the UK, Brexit party leader Nigel Farage sent the debate off the rails when he attempted to defend his friend Trump's "grab 'em by the p*ssy" remarks, bragging about sexually assaulting women in an Access Hollywood video.

Here's more from the Mirror which covered some of the highlights, or lowlights, if you will:

1. Nigel Farage defending his pal Trump's boasts about sexual assault Nigel Farage faced fury in tonight's ITV election debate after he made excuses for Donald Trump's jibe about grabbing women "by the p***y". The Brexit Party leader said the comments were unacceptable but moaned, "Men say dreadful things sometimes", such as on a "night out after a drink." He made the claim despite the fact the US President, who boasted of the sexual assaults in 2005, is a teetotaler and made the comments during the daytime. When Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson expressed shock at the comments Mr Farage told her condescendingly: "I'm sure you’ve lived the purest life of everybody!" She said: "Is that what you do on a night out after a drink?"

I'm sure Farage knows Trump doesn't drink, but this is what people will resort to when defending the indefensible.