Rep. Jim Himes: How House Investigation Exposed Trump's 'Sinister' Ukraine Plot

CNN's New Day invited Rep. Jim Himes on to explain the House impeachment report that was released last night.

"In this 300-page report, I want to read you a sentence that struck me," John Berman said.

"It's the first line of the preface which reads, 'This report reflects the evidence gathered thus far by the House Permanent Select Committee. Those words, thus far, jumped out at us. Are you indicating you are conducting more work? What else are you looking for or expect to find?"

"Well, we have all kinds of outstanding subpoenas that are being ignored," Himes said.

"Subpoenas for documents out of the State Department. About who exactly knew about the firing of Marie Yovanovitch. Just because Sondland decided he was going to show he was not operating as a lone actor, we got a few emails that indicated that the Secretary of State knew what was going on. Imagine if we had a comprehensive set of emails, of documents, of phone records. one of the things that was interesting about the open hearings, John, those open hearings, oftentimes they don't produce a lot of information. But it's hard for me to remember one hearing in which one person didn't appear with new information, whether it was the tale of the phone call overheard in Ukraine between Sondland and the president. The famous comment of 'He loves your ass' about the president of Ukraine. Or the memory that -- the facts dredged up around the fact that the Ukrainians knew there was a hold on their military aid.

"So my point is, you know, the more information we get, the more this rather sinister plot really comes into sharp focus. Of course we will continue to demand the documents we have asked for and demand the people who have been subpoenaed show up. Whether they do so or not is a different question."