Rudy's In The Doghouse And Trump Hates Dogs

Trump didn't like that "insurance" comment, not one little bit:

For more than a year, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have been part of a chorus of West Wing advisers telling Donald Trump that he needs to fire Rudy Giuliani. “Most people around Trump have tried to say Rudy is not a positive,” a former West Wing official recently told me. Trump ignored their criticism and stood by his personal lawyer, even when Guiliani gave erratic interviews that often required messy walkbacks. “He liked him on television,” the official said.

But as Giuliani’s legal woes mount, Trump is coming around to his advisers’ view that Giuliani is a liability, three Republicans close to the White House told me. The relationship has grown so strained that Trump has even directed Giuliani not to appear on Fox News, a Republican briefed on the conversations said. (A Fox source said Giuliani has declined producers’ requests to appear on the network in recent days). “Rudy is cut off from Fox News,” the Republican told me. One Republican close to Trump put it this way: “We had to do something, we don’t want Rudy out there. Every time he talks it’s bad for Trump.” The turning point seems to be Giuliani’s Fox News interview on November 23 in which he claimed to have an “insurance policy” in case Trump throws him overboard. “Trump was pissed,” a source told me. Giuliani tweeted that his comment was “sarcastic” and later called Trump to apologize. The next day, the news broke that Giuliani associate Lev Parnas had turned over tape recordings of Trump and Giuliani to Congress. Then, on November 27, the New York Times reported that Giuliani tried to land business deals in Ukraine at the same time Trump assigned him to conduct a shadow foreign policy campaign to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. Trump, sources said, was furious. “Trump hates when people make money off working for him,” a second former West Wing official said. (The White House did not respond to a request for comment.)

You have to love the fact that Trump, of all people, takes exception to people grifting off of him. But he thinks he should have all the money, no matter what. I don't know how this spat with Rudy will go. Rudy is not going to allow himself to go to prison like Michael Cohen. He's put too many mobsters in jail. So, he needs to keep the president happy in order to get a pardon if the worst should happen. But he also knows that Trump is an untrustworthy imbecile whom he cannot count on to do the smart thing. Who knows what Trump is thinking? So this dynamic is quite interesting. It's clear that Giuliani is in trouble. The question is whether or not he can continue to protect Trump and save himself and whether Trump is sophisticated enough to understand how to finesse this in a way that doesn't hurt himself.

