S.E. Cupp Blasts Republicans For Rubber-Stamping Trump's Corruption And Self-Interest

I don't agree with CNN host S.E. Cupp about much of anything, but she's absolutely correct that history will not be kind to these Trump-enabling Republicans who are protecting him at all costs right now and refusing to hold him accountable for his lawlessness:

Republican CNN host S.E. Cupp warned GOP lawmakers that they "can't hide from history," arguing that they had "rubber-stamped Trump's corruption and self-interest."

Cupp made the comments on her Saturday evening show S.E. Cupp Unfiltered. Despite identifying as a Republican, Cupp has regularly criticized Donald Trump and his administration, as well as Republicans who have continued to support the president. Her remarks this weekend came in response to Republicans' reaction to the impeachment inquiry against the president.

"You can't hide from history," the CNN host noted at the beginning of the segment. She went on to explain that GOP lawmakers had largely defended the president over the past few months, as they dismissed the allegations against him. She specifically called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, for their staunch defense of Trump.

In an interview with Fox News last week, McConnell asserted that he would fully cooperate with the White House counsel during the seemingly inevitable trial, which will be held in the Senate. Graham, a key Trump ally, told a conference in Qatar on Saturday that he was "not trying to pretend to be a fair juror" and had "made up" his mind that the president was innocent.

Cupp said it was a "fools' errand" for Republicans to defend Trump, suggesting they would inevitably be judged poorly for doing so. "No amount of parlor tricks or procedural wizardry will save Republicans from the long lens of history," she argued. "It is not ambiguous what the president did, how he abused his office for his own personal and political gain. It's clear as day," the host said.

"No amount of ducking and covering will save Republicans from the truth," Cupp continued, "which is that they rubber-stamped this president's corruption and self-interest, and opened the door for future presidents to do even worse."