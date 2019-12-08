Winter Donation Drive

Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Who is framing the debate this week?
By Karoli Kuns
This past week's events established and reinforced the inescapable fact that Donald Trump, in his official capacity, tried to coerce a foreign country into interfering in the 2020 election to smear a potential opponent, using Congressionally mandated financial aid as a lever to corrupt the Ukrainian president, who ran on a platform of anti-corruption. This is established fact, as laid out in the House Intelligence Committee's 300-page report.

Based on the guest list for the Sunday shows, I'm guessing that we will see these incontrovertible facts turn into some kind of fluid by Republicans, who will do their best to distract viewers from the truth so they can then engage in a coordinated disinformation campaign.

Who needs Russians when Republicans are doing such a fine job?

Here's the lineup for the Sunday shows. We'll be watching to see who lets the Republican guests transform facts into their own fiction.

ABC's "This Week" — Reps. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ)

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Denny Heck (D-WA), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)

CBS's "Face the Nation" — Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien

CNN's "State of the Union" — Reps. Mark Meadows (R-NC), Jerry Nadler (D-CA), Joe Neguse (D-CO)

"Fox News Sunday" — Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI)

What's catching your eye this morning?


