VILE: Doug Collins SMIRKS As Rep. Swalwell Reminds Him Ukrainians Were Killed

Doug Collins -- lawyer, former Baptist Pastor and a Navy Chaplain -- displayed behavior at Thursday's impeachment hearing that will definitely limit his chances of making it to heaven. In fact, it may have guaranteed him a spot in the hot place down below.

Eric Swalwell was reminding Doug Collins and all of the Republicans that there was an actual human cost to the withholding of aid to Ukraine. Newsweek reported that 13 Ukrainian soldiers were killed by Russia during the period that aid was held up by Donald Trump. These people were totally innocent. They were daughters and sons, brothers and sisters, probably some were parents.

And while Swalwell was making this impassioned statement, Doug Collins was smirking and laughing. And then, when it was done, Collins rambled, denied that he said that no one died, accused Swalwell of being illiterate (in so many words) and then he spit out a bunch of nonsense words, accusing Swalwell of having a lack of honesty and lack of integrity.

Then he ended with this wonderfully Christian and Jesus-approved sentiment:

"I know when people die...we know people die. Wars. People die. Is that difficult to understand?"

Wow. Doug Collins is a gruesome and loathsome character.