Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Zoe Lofgren Goes There: What About Stormy Daniels?

At the impeachment "debate," there's a lot of back and forth about Bill Clinton lying under oath about sex. But Trump lies to the public constantly about everything, including his hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels. Good on Rep. Zoe Lofgren to point that out.
Thank you, Rep. Zoe Lofgren.

During Thursday's impeachment debate in the House Judiciary Committee, there have been instances of back and forth regarding this impeachment versus Bill Clinton's impeachment, in which he lied (about sex) under oath. Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat from California, takes that on:

REP. ZOE LOFGREN (D-CA): The argument, that somehow, lying about a sexual affair, is an abuse of presidential power, but the mis-use of presidential power to get a benefit, somehow doesn't matter. If it's lying about sex, we could put Stormy Daniels ahead of us. We don't believe that's a high crime or misdemeanor...

REPUBLICAN off screen: Will the gentlewoman yield?

LOFGREN: No. And it is not before us, and it should not be before us, because it's not an abuse of presidential power. I yield back.

Twitter (including my colleague @karoli) has opinions on this, too:


Comments

