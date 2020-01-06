Crusader Rabbit Responds To Iran Crisis By Owning The Libs On Twitter

Look at this genitalia-challenged posturing from the First Son, the one Republicans see as a possible candidate in 2024. We know Don Jr. is actually a wimp. I mean, you didn't think he was going to enlist, did you?

After all, he comes from a long line of The Exalted Order Of Bone Spurs. That's why he only shoots creatures that can't shoot back.

Don Jr. needed a laser sight to kill an endangered sheep. Who is this guy?



Full coverage: https://t.co/hQtm12d67Q pic.twitter.com/umRaLRe8BL — Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) January 6, 2020

And that's why he goes on social media to show off his new weapon, the one with the Jerusalem Cross of the Crusaders used by white supremacists, also with an ammo clip painting of Hillary Clinton behind bars. (Or, as one person put it, a painting of HRC visiting Don Jr. in jail.)

Don Jr posted photos of himself brandishing a modified assault rifle with CRUSADER etched on it, lower receiver modelled after a medieval Crusader hemet & mag printed with Hillary's face.

Crusader imagery on weapons & propaganda has been used by Far-Right terrorists since Breivik pic.twitter.com/hLdgUAL7au — Akil N Awan (@Akil_N_Awan) January 6, 2020

Holy fucking... 🤣🤣🤣



Okay, so, obvious racism angle aside for a moment - Guns Twitter, has it been THAT long since I've been to a rural range, or can you imagine anyone showing up with this D&D/Anime bullshit Don Jr has on his rifle and not being laughed off the grounds? pic.twitter.com/tY2xsUUpv7 — Bob Chipman (@the_moviebob) January 6, 2020

Don Jr is posting pics of himself holding a semiautomatic riffle with a pic of @HillaryClinton behind bars on the clip. pic.twitter.com/OriU9PbQlT — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) January 5, 2020

He's so worthy to follow in the original Crusader Rabbit's paw tracks!