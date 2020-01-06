Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Crusader Rabbit Responds To Iran Crisis By Owning The Libs On Twitter

And this is the man Republicans consider a potential successor to his nutjob dad?
By Susie Madrak
Crusader Rabbit Responds To Iran Crisis By Owning The Libs On Twitter
Image from: twitter.com

Look at this genitalia-challenged posturing from the First Son, the one Republicans see as a possible candidate in 2024. We know Don Jr. is actually a wimp. I mean, you didn't think he was going to enlist, did you?

After all, he comes from a long line of The Exalted Order Of Bone Spurs. That's why he only shoots creatures that can't shoot back.

And that's why he goes on social media to show off his new weapon, the one with the Jerusalem Cross of the Crusaders used by white supremacists, also with an ammo clip painting of Hillary Clinton behind bars. (Or, as one person put it, a painting of HRC visiting Don Jr. in jail.)

He's so worthy to follow in the original Crusader Rabbit's paw tracks!


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.