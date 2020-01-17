Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Erin Burnett Illustrates Trump's 'Pattern Of Lying' With Video Montage

After Donald Trump denied knowing Lev Parnas, Erin Burnett put together a whole set of other times he has embraced people before denying them.
By Karoli Kuns
4 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

Watch Donald Trump deny ever knowing Lev Parnas beyond saying he was at fundraisers:

How many times did he deny Parnas in that short clip, exactly?

Erin Burnett thought it would be helpful to illustrate Trump's "pattern of lying when it comes to who and what he knows," so she compiled a montage of some of his greatest hits: David Duke, Wikileaks, Paul Manafort, etc. etc..

And as she pointed out at the end, she could have added 4 or 8 more, including Gordon Sondland, Stormy Daniels. and others. Any time they point out something he doesn't want to admit, he goes into "lie and deny" mode instead of just admitting he knows them.

Lev Parnas, though? He might be a problem. He's vowed to release a photo every single time Trump denies knowing him.

And it's not just Trump. Ellen over at NewsHounds notes that Ed Henry is denying that his photo with Robert Hyde in a Trump hat is a thing:

But “a source close to Henry” claims it’s all just a misunderstanding:

A source close to Henry told Mediaite that the pictures are more than a year old, and were taken while he was playing golf with a friend. They said Henry did not know Hyde, but was asked to wear the hat and obliged.

Riiiiight.

Isn't it interesting how all these sleazy folks are hanging around with State TV and Trumpers but no one knows anyone? Those must be some interesting parties.

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.