Lev Parnas' Buddy And Drunk Stalker, Robert Hyde, Posts Whackadoodle Video

Robert Hyde is the perfect Republican candidate for Congress in 2020 - drunk, mentally unstable, egotistical and misogynitic
By Red Painter
Lev Parnas' Buddy And Drunk Stalker, Robert Hyde, Posts Whackadoodle Video

Robert Hyde is a Republican Congressional candidate running for a seat in Connecticut. He is also buddies with Lev Parnas and reportedly surveilled Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. He also is a donor to the Trump campaign and had his house searched by the FBI as well.

Perfect GOP candidate.

And now he posted a bonkers video on Twitter talking about Ecuador, Adam Schiff, Ukraine, Transcripts, Whatsapp, landscaping, public relations, "dem guys" and "intel guys" and people setting Trump up.

If you want to watch the completely whackadoodle video, here it is:

Twitter had thoughts:

My personal favorite:

Hyde, GOP Candidate for Congress 2020.

