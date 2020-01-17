Lev Parnas' Buddy And Drunk Stalker, Robert Hyde, Posts Whackadoodle Video

Robert Hyde is a Republican Congressional candidate running for a seat in Connecticut. He is also buddies with Lev Parnas and reportedly surveilled Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. He also is a donor to the Trump campaign and had his house searched by the FBI as well.

Perfect GOP candidate.

And now he posted a bonkers video on Twitter talking about Ecuador, Adam Schiff, Ukraine, Transcripts, Whatsapp, landscaping, public relations, "dem guys" and "intel guys" and people setting Trump up.

If you want to watch the completely whackadoodle video, here it is:

Twitter had thoughts:

How drunk are you? From the amount of slurring, I am guessing you threw back at least a 12 pack. — Red (@Redpainter1) January 17, 2020

Dude, why don’t you provide these text messages if they exonerate you 🤣 — William LeGate 🧢 (@williamlegate) January 17, 2020

Hyde is a drunk Alex Jones — Bryan 🇺🇸 🍑#FamiliesBelongTogether (@swimmerbr78) January 17, 2020

Lev Parnas was right, yet again. Rob Hyde is a drunkard. Lev said he’d never seen Hyde not drunk. Hyde’s home & business were raided by the FBI this wk following release of text messages which seemed to indicate his intent to harm Amb. Yovanovitch. Oh, & he’s running for Congress https://t.co/dlrZRXImQ2 — Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) January 17, 2020

Hyde: For Voters Who Don’t Think Matt Gaetz Is Enough https://t.co/usD8jBiiDk — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) January 17, 2020

My personal favorite:

Climbing volcanoes.... You can’t even get up off the couch. — SarahCA 💙🌊 REMOVE 45* (@SarahBCalif) January 17, 2020

Hyde, GOP Candidate for Congress 2020.