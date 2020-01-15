'The Name Is Hyde. Bob Hyde.' Trump's Loyal Thug Wanted To Be James Bond

After reading yesterday's Lev Parnas documents from the House Intelligence Committee, I continue to be, um, impressed by the quality of people with whom Trump chooses to associate.

Like Robert Hyde, the disturbed Republican congressional candidate who was plotting with Parnas against Ambassador Maria Yovanovitch:

Hyde sent this tweet while Yovanovitch was testifying before Congress. Yes, after watching her careful testimony, my first reaction is that she was a "traitor" and a "yuge pos." Uh huh.

Like most Trump allies, he's projecting:

Here is a photo of Trump, at one of his golf clubs, with Robert F. Hyde, the man who apparently had Yanvanovitch under physical surveillance in Kiev and offered to talk to Ukranians who would "help" deal with her "for a price" pic.twitter.com/vpXnp9iZ6i — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 14, 2020

Hyde, the man who offered to talk to Ukranians who would "help" deal with Yanvanovitch "for a price"

is running for Congress.



In a survey has was asked what fictional character he would want to be.



His answer: JAMES BONDhttps://t.co/ihrzv7W4sx — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 15, 2020

Seems he might be mentally ill, which makes you wonder why people like Giuliani and Trump were enabling him:

SCOOP: Robert F. Hyde, the new mystery player in the Ukraine scandal, was taken into police custody at a Trump resort last year, claiming the Secret Service & a hit man were after him. He was then involuntarily confined in a medical facility. https://t.co/7Rkx3dXlJG — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 15, 2020

Have to wonder how Hyde goes from running a menacing op for Parnas in March to making a huge scene at a Trump property in May—the same month Yovanovitch was recalled, and a month after she got whisked out of Ukraine because of threats to her security. pic.twitter.com/059ix11DiV — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) January 15, 2020

There's no question he spent a lot of time around the Cheeto:

Looks like Robert HYDE, revealed as a texting partner of Lev Parnas during Yovanovitch smear campaign, was at the World Series game with Trump and MCCARTHY: https://t.co/jadbM19Tud



Instagram suggests he was a regular at Trump hotels/golf clubs w/ access to Trump and his family — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 15, 2020

No no, it.... it can't be... Hyde with thumbs up and cigars with Giuliani, Parnas, Fruman.... can it?



I am shooketh!



😂 pic.twitter.com/B4pCXuApW7 — JΞSŦΞR ✪ ΔCŦUΔL³³º¹ (@th3j35t3r) January 15, 2020

Robert F. Hyde appears to be deleting his posts from this account tonight. I could only see back to August 2019 when I looked. https://t.co/CbzkF4VmEd — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) January 15, 2020

URGENT: Based on Robert Hyde texts on Amb Yovanovich’s reenforced Diplomatic Security team reveals Hyde’s private security had sources in Ukraine Police’s embassy teams who liaised with Bureau of Dipl Security. They were the ones concerned about asking too many questions. Wow! — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) January 15, 2020

Hyde and Parnas, and for that matter Rudy and Sondland, are in a way comical (if also thuggish) figures. But it’s worth remembering that from start to finish they’re executing a genuinely sinister plot. And it was Trump’s plot. It was, at the end of the day, Trump’s drug deal. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 15, 2020

And finally, inevitably, he donates enough money to Republicans that he can hang out with Trump Inc., but he doesn't pay his child support.