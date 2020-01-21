Media Bites
Fox Host: 'Maybe It's A Good Thing' If Impeachment Goes Quickly

Bill Hemmer tries to make McConnell spin into a "non partisan" argument. Sen. Van Hollen isn't having it.
By NewsHound Ellen
53 min ago by Frances Langum
During an interview on his new show Monday, Fox anchor Bill Hemmer apparently thought he’d pass off a bit of pro-Republican impeachment spin as non-partisan. Unfortunately for him, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) was having none of it.

During the discussion with Van Hollen, Hemmer brought up the possibility of 12 hour sessions for the Trump impeachment trial in the Senate. “How does that sit with you?” Hemmer asked.

Van Hollen emphasized the need for a fair trial and said “obviously McConnell is trying to rush this through, including in the middle of the night.” Van Hollen called that “worrisome” but said, “we will all do our duty under the Constitution.”

That's when Hemmer put forth his phony bothsides-ism.

HEMMER [interrupting]: I guess there’s another – there’s another way of looking at it. I don’t mean to interrupt your answer there. But if you’re Amy Klobuchar and you want to get back to Iowa, maybe it’s a good thing that the process goes quickly. Could you see or understand that perspective, sir?

VAN HOLLDEN: Yeah, with respect, I don’t think that’s Mitch McConnell’s motivation right now. But look, I think, again, the important thing is that we get all the relevant witnesses and documents and testimony and whatever the timeline is, we have to do our job. But it should be a fair trial. And fair trials, I think every American recognizes, requires getting to the truth and you can’t have a real fair trial without witnesses.

Hemmer interrupted again to ask “another question on the politics,” this time to ask how much “this could hurt” the Democratic presidential candidates.

Republished with permission from Newshounds.

