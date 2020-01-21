Jimmy Kimmel: Trump Has Lied 16,241 Times

JIMMY KIMMEL: In 2019, Trump averaged an incredible 22 false claims per day. And can you imagine how much higher that would be if he didn’t have chicken stuffed in his mouth all the time?

Even the color of his face is a lie.

There are so many lies, it’s hard to even comprehend that number. So I thought it might help to see it:

We have 16,241 lies.

To put that into perspective, that’s over 7,000 more lies than there are visible stars in the night sky.

If those lies — were fluffy buttermilk pancakes one inch thick, they would stack up higher than the Empire State Building.

If Donald Trump’s lies were cruise ship passengers, they would fill six Titanics and a whole bunch of dinghies too.

If those 16,000 lies were Big Macs you’d have enough two all-beef patties with special sauce lettuce cheese to bury the president in a pile 10 feet high in the East Room of the White House.