Sen. Mike Braun Thinks Trump Will 'Be Instructed' And Change His Behavior If Acquitted

There are a lot of delusional Republicans in Congress, but it appears Senator Mike Braun is trying to break into the top 5. During an interview on Sunday's Meet The Press, he told Chuck Todd that he thinks Donald Trump has learned his lesson and will be a changed man after his impeachment. Because, as we have all seen, Donald Trump is a reflective and thoughtful 73-year old man who understands when he makes bad choices and uses that reflection to correct his behavior for the future, right?

Here is their ridiculous conversation:

CHUCK TODD: This President, as you know, he's going to take acquittal and think, "I can keep doing this." SENATOR MIKE BRAUN: No, I don't think that. Hopefully it'll be instructive to where-- CHUCK TODD: When you say "hopefully," I mean, what's the evidence in his lifetime that he takes any sort of whatever it is, a misdemeanor ticket or whatever, and then he accepts that and goes, "Yeah, I'll change my behavior"? SENATOR MIKE BRAUN: I think he'll put two and two together. In this case, he was taken to the carpet. And it's because-- CHUCK TODD: You think he has regret with what he did? SEN. MIKE BRAUN I think he’ll be instructed by what has occurred here and certainly any individual would want to avoid whatever might need to be modified to go through this again because the threat has already been out there that we might find something else to impeach on, which I think is a mistake because I think we need to get back to what most Americans are interested in: the agenda.

Insert SureJan.gif here.

Then they moved onto the Impeachment Trial vote. Senator Braun says his votes are “always based on principle,” and that his vote during impeachment trial is a “tricky combination” of representing his electorate and his Constitutional oath.

Obviously he is lying. He has NO principles. His vote is solely about pleasing his Master and King, Donald Trump.

CHUCK TODD: Do you believe you're casting your vote for the people that elected you? Or are you casting your vote based on your interpretation of the oath you took? SENATOR MIKE BRAUN: And it is a tricky combination of both. Because I came here clearly not to be embroiled in this. Brought some things from Main Street that I thought would make sense. And on all of those issues, whether it's this or what I really came here to do, it'll always be based on principle. And here, the case so far-- and I'll give them credit. They've put together a broad, comprehensive case. But it was circumstantial in nature. And then you say, "Well, you're splitting hairs." But this is a political process. Begs the question of all of us as jurors. You know, and none of us would be there in a normal trial.

Senator Mike Braun, yet another sycophant in the Republican Party with no soul, no spine and no morals. He plays like he has some, but he's just like all the rest.