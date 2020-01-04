Why it only seems like yesterday I was positively glowing that we were in a new year/decade/era, and now we seem to be back in the early 2000s. Cadet Bone Spurs is playing Stratego with only a single die. What could go wrong? Our bloggers today look into it.

The Moderate Voice dissects the Pentagon statement on the assassination of Qasem Soleimani.

You Might Notice A Trend says we're marching into another quagmire.

Disaffected and It Feels So Good presents "Back to Iraq III."

Massive Enormity gives us an object-lesson on Wagging the Dog.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania pours us the history of alcohol.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).