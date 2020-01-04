Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By Tengrain

Why it only seems like yesterday I was positively glowing that we were in a new year/decade/era, and now we seem to be back in the early 2000s. Cadet Bone Spurs is playing Stratego with only a single die. What could go wrong? Our bloggers today look into it.

The Moderate Voice dissects the Pentagon statement on the assassination of Qasem Soleimani.

You Might Notice A Trend says we're marching into another quagmire.

Disaffected and It Feels So Good presents "Back to Iraq III."

Massive Enormity gives us an object-lesson on Wagging the Dog.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania pours us the history of alcohol.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.