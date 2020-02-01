So who had the bingo card that Lamar Alexander would be the backstabber? Well, we said at the top of the week that this would be one for the history books of Republican treachery and perfidy and we were right. Onto some links!

Stonekettle Station: Stalking Horse.

News Corpse GOP Concedes ‘Overwhelming’ Proof Trump is Guilty – of Being ‘Inappropriate’

Angry Bear: If democracy fails in the United States.

Hunter At Random is still searching for the bottom.

Bonus Track: Hysterical Raisins: High Crimes but No Subpoenas.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).