Tom Suozzi's Vote To Fund ICE Bites Him In The Ass

Suffice to say, this hasn't been a fun time for the moderate Democrat from Long Island since he voted in support of DHS's funding bill, and therefore ICE as well. Suozzi was one of just seven Democrats who thought it was in their own interests to do so.

Source: The New Republic

The blowback is not slowing down for Representative Tom Suozzi, in the wake of his vote to continue funding ICE. Several strategically placed activists appeared at an event in Suozzi’s district Tuesday night, wielding a diaper, kneepads, and some harsh words for the Long Island Democrat. “I wanted to get something for you: This is an adult diaper for when you pee yourself in front of Donald Trump,” said a man associated with the group Climate Defiance as he approached the dais. “You can wear this, it’s really nice. You’re the type of leader we need right now, someone who soils himself when the fascists are at our door.”

And after he was whisked away by security, another brought kneepads for Suozzi to better service the President.

Suozzi was one of seven liberal lawmakers who voted in support of the Department of Homeland Security’s $64.4 billion funding bill last week. At the time, Suozzi argued that the bill—and by extension, his vote—was not intended to expand Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Suozzi later said he didn't understand that the funding vote would be interpreted as a “referendum on the illegal and immoral conduct of ICE in Minneapolis.”

NEW: Activists trolled LI Dem Rep Tom Suozzi last night at an event in his district, bringing him a diaper and knee pads as a criticism of Suozzi's vote to increased funding for ICE last week.



Suozzi, one of seven House Dems to vote for the DHS spending bill, said after federal… pic.twitter.com/XnFMssXHEU — Jacqueline Sweet (@JSweetLI) January 28, 2026

Here's a better version, courtesy of Climate Defiance, the protesting group.