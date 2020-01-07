Calculated Risk: U.S. sales of light trucks/SUVs far outstrip those of passenger cars.

Upyernoz: Allies can sometimes be a pain in the ass, but especially when you don’t have any.

Boing Boing: Deere John, farmers increasingly prefer old tractors.

Lawyers, Guns and Money: CNN’s Chris Cillizza regurgitates conventional wisdom on Elizabeth Warren.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Now Hillary has a big Clinton Foundation problem, too,." (Chris Cillizza, August 23, 2016.)

