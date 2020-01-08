Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
By Jon Perr
Mike's Blog Round Up

No More Mister Nice Blog: Sorry, Frank Rich, but the arc of Republican justice actually goes full circle.

Pharyngula: Sorry, Gwyneth Paltrow, but Americans shouldn’t buy what you’re pushing, especially where you’re pushing it.

Mahablog: Sorry, Donald Trump, but America’s policies towards Iran and Iraq are unraveling faster than you can lie about them.

Jezebel: Sorry, Donald Junior, but the idea of armed Crusaders against the Clintons is dangerously stupid.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"You lie." (Palmetto State Armory, words imprinted on its special AR-15 lower receiver to honor South Carolina Republican Joe Wilson’s slanderous outburst towards President Obama, 2009.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.