No More Mister Nice Blog: Sorry, Frank Rich, but the arc of Republican justice actually goes full circle.

Pharyngula: Sorry, Gwyneth Paltrow, but Americans shouldn’t buy what you’re pushing, especially where you’re pushing it.

Mahablog: Sorry, Donald Trump, but America’s policies towards Iran and Iraq are unraveling faster than you can lie about them.

Jezebel: Sorry, Donald Junior, but the idea of armed Crusaders against the Clintons is dangerously stupid.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"You lie." (Palmetto State Armory, words imprinted on its special AR-15 lower receiver to honor South Carolina Republican Joe Wilson’s slanderous outburst towards President Obama, 2009.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives.