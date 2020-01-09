Sarah Sanders: It's 'Dumb' For Congress To Have War Powers

File under stupid things Sarah Sanders says:

Transcript via Media Matters, emphasis mine:

AINSLEY EARHARDT (CO-HOST): Sarah, the president yesterday said the U.S. is ready to embrace peace. He's calling for more economic sanctions on Iran's already struggling economy. He did say that Iran is standing down, so why is the House putting up this resolution to try to limit the president's powers? SARAH SANDERS (FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR): You know, I can't think of anything dumber than allowing Congress to take over our foreign policy. They can't seem to manage to get much of anything done. I think the last thing we want to do is push powers into Congress' hands and take them away from the president. Any Democrat that doesn't understand that America is safer now that one of the most dangerous terrorists in the world is rotting in hell is completely naive and completely misses what we need to have in a foreign policy and the last thing I want to see is them take power away from President Trump and put it into their own hands. I don't think anything could be worse for America than that.

Three obvious lies. Congress is getting plenty done, McConnell is blocking anything from getting past him. Qasem Soleimani was an Iranian General -- a bad guy and hostile actor but not a terrorist in the sense Sarah is claiming. And of course that pesky War Powers Act gives Congress both the power of the purse and the power to declare war.

They want a dictator as long as he is White, Male, Republican, and named Donald Trump.

We're calling him Sniffy McAdderall, h/t Kathy Griffin.

And Sniffy, rather than resting in the warm glow of Fox and Friends accolades, is today tweeting about PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT.

It's almost like he just woke up, looked for some more glowing Iran coverage, learned he was still impeached and that story didn't just go away, shouted, 'PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!' and went back to sleep.

