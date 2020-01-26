Politics
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Who's framing the debate today?
It may not be a day when Donald Trump's impeachment trial is in session, but it is certainly going to be the lead topic on the Sunday shows, I'll bet. If Saturday was any indication, we will certainly see some fauxtrage and a lot of distraction from the right, while the erstwhile hosts do their best to build some false equivalencies to assuage the howls.

Here's the lineup, courtesy of AP:

ABC’s “This Week” — Robert Ray, a member of Trump’s legal team

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Mike Braun (R-IN); Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA)

CBS’s “Face the Nation” — Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK.); Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO)

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Robert Ray; Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA); Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN)

“Fox News Sunday” — Andrew Yang; Alan Dershowitz

What's catching your eye this morning?

