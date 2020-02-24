Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Assange: Pardon Fell Through, So Trump Tried Extortion

To save his skin, Julian Assange is talking. None of it is helping Donald Trump.
By David
Assange: Pardon Fell Through, So Trump Tried Extortion

An attorney for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange accused the Trump administration of extortion in a London court on Monday.

The WikiLeaks attorney appeared at Woolwich Crown Court along with U.S. prosecutors, who argued that Assange should be extradited the United States, where he faces 18 charges and up to 175 years in jail.

Attorneys for Assange previously told the court that former Congressman Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) tried to broker a pardon deal between the White House and Assange if he would agree to say that Russia was not the source of hacked Democratic Party emails.

Defense attorney Edwards Fitzgerald said on Monday that Rohrabacher had called the pardon offer a “win-win.”

But when the pardon fell through, the Trump administration tried to extort Assange with a political prosecution, according to the attorney.

Read some of the reports from the courtroom below.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.