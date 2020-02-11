Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary

Declaring the New Hampshire primary the "beginning of the end for Donald Trump," Senator Bernie Sanders declared victory in New Hampshire and vowed to keep the momentum going through South Carolina and Nevada.

The race was close, with Pete Buttigieg coming in second and Amy Klobuchar coming in third.

"We are going to unite together and defeat the most dangerous President in the history of this country," Sanders promised in his victory speech.

Hailing his "multi-generational and multi-racial political movement," Sanders vowed to take on "billionaires and candidates funded by billionaires."

"Health care is a human right, not a privilege," he roared to cheers from the crowd. He went on to address student debt, college costs, climate change, and