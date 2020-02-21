Grenell As Acting DNI Is More Than Embarrassing, It's Dangerous

Trump’s narcissistic (and imbecilic) power grabs are now destroying the US intelligence services that help defend the nation from foreign adversaries.

Donald picked an unqualified ex-Fox News contributor as his acting Director of National Intelligence. Richard Grinnel has no intelligence experience except making a fool of himself while representing America in Germany as its Ambassador.

And get this: he plans to REMAIN Ambassador to Germany while acting as DNI chief. Some trick.

Grenell will remain as ambassador to Germany while serving as intelligence chief. Seems like Grenell’s job as intelligence chief is to play dumb. https://t.co/dVd9xzOanD — Sarah Heller ✍️ (@Sheller49) February 21, 2020

Former CIA director John Brennan told MSNBC's Morning Joe crew that Trump has decapitated the intelligent agencies by removing stalwarts for sycophants.

Brennan served under six different presidents and didn't always agree with their choices. But Brennan says he has never seen a President like Trump completely attempt to destroy the integrity of the services.

“What we’re seeing now is an anomaly, such an aberration from what we’ve seen in the past, about the importance, the independence of the intelligence community,” Brennan said

He continued, “Who is going in there?”

“Someone who has no experience, no credentials as far as the intelligence community is concerned, Richard Grenell. Intelligence professionals can only see this as one more example they are not being allowed to do their job.”

Trump is trying to turn intelligence services into a partisan weapon for his reelection campaign. This includes hiding intel from Democrats in Congress on very important intelligence matters. And that includes intel on Russian interference in the 2020 election.

This would be another impeachable offense in any other era, but Senate Republicans have let themselves become as useless and culpable as House Republicans.