The Slow Rush is the title of latest album from the Kevin Parker headed project Tame Impala. It's been about five years since the last album, Currents, was released.

The world has changed quite a bit since then and, to an extent, so has the project's sound. While the psych thing the previous records had is still intact, there's a bit more of a velvety dance groove going on with quite a few tracks on this new one.

What are you listening to tonight.