Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Elizabeth Warren Is Coming For Corrupt Republicans: 'Roger Stone, I'm Looking At You'

This entire corrupt White House administration should be terrified of Sen. Warren. Where's her cape?
By Aliza Worthington
4 hours ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

WELP.

It doesn't appear that Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren is dejected in the slightest by her showing in the New Hampshire primary. She has lost none of her fire and focus in coming for Donald Trump and his crime syndicate metastasizing through our government. At her rally last night once the New Hampshire results were in, she stood tall, pointed fingers and named names.

SEN. WARREN: On a day when career prosecutors showed more backbone than almost every Republican Senator, standing up to this president, Americans of all political stripes are gravely concerned about the corruption of a Trump Justice Department that abandons the rule of law, to give sweetheart deals to criminals who commit their crimes on behalf of Donald Trump, and yes, Roger Stone, I'm looking at you.

It matters not in which office Senator Warren ends up. Roger Stone, Bill Barr, and Donald Trump should ALL be terrified of her.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.