Elizabeth Warren Rebukes Stephanopoulos For 'Putting Democracy On The Line'

I really love the way Elizabeth Warren shamed George Stephanopoulos for trying to shame HER into taking billionaire contributions from SuperPACs on ABC's This Week. No matter how hard he tried to shovel the conventional wisdom in her lap, she shoveled it right back on him.

After downplaying her impressive finish in Iowa because only the "top two matter," Warren pushed back, noting that she didn't take money from anyone other than grassroots donors.

Ah, but GSteph was ready for that. noting that other candidates -- Pete Buttigieg specifically -- aren't shy about taking the big bucks from whoever might be waving them around.

" And [Buttigieg] made no apologies for doing what he's doing," Stephanopoulis noted. "He says it's important to build the biggest coalition you can."

Oh, well then. Let's just round up the Koch Brothers in the name of coalition building. Sell your soul to the devil and it's his forever, after all. Okay, that's my retort. Warren's was better.

"You know, the coalition of billionaires isl not exactly what's going carry us over the top," she shot back, before going into her usual discussion of government working for billionaires.

SCORE. She landed that one. She went on to discuss how people who aren't billionaires pay their taxes "so that the roads are paved and the bridges still work, and we provide for the defense before making the case for the abject corruption in Washington, DC while also taking a slap at Michael Bloomberg.

"It's a Washington that makes -- it's a bunch of billionaires that make big campaign contributions or reach in their own pockets, like Michael Bloomberg does," she explained. "If it's going to take sucking up to billionaires or being a billionaire to get the Democratic nomination to run for president, then all I can say is, buckle up, America, because our government is going to work even better for billionaires and even worse for everyone else."

POINT TAKEN. At least, I took that point. As one who has followed the money trail for well over 10 years, what she is saying is music to my ears. Billionaires are propping up Trump, they're propping up the markets, and they're raking in the cash.

Poor GSteph was undeterred, instead determined to bring her back to reality. It was as if he was telling her to get with the program, woman, and stop tilting at windmills.

But there's there's a reality out there," the "wise man from ABC" gravely explained. "I read this weekend that you've had to pull back your advertising in Nevada and South Carolina because you don't have the funds to go forward if you don't do better here."

Does he somehow imagine she doesn't live in reality? And by the way, Warren getting press these days is like finding a gold nugget in the garden after it's been fertilized. Why does she have to submit to these absurd and patronizing declarations, again? Are they doing that to Biden?

Those questions would have been my retort. Fortunately, Elizabeth Warren proves herself to again be better than me.

"Yes. But look at the question you're asking," she said. "You're really putting democracy out here on the line."

And from there, she launched into her explanation of why this is a grassroots movement -- it's to make the system as a whole better, rather than simply accepting the status quo. Why is this so tough for the GStephs of the world to understand?

"I believe in democracy, and that's why I decided I was going to build this as a grassroots movement and make this system better, because, right now, we have Washington where, in theory, everybody has the same voice," she explained. "But billionaires, they may own more shoes than the rest of us, they may own more cars, they may own more houses, but they shouldn't own a bigger piece of our democracy."

"And so long as they can do that, that's how it is, that the things we want to see get done don't get done," she told him emphatically.

I'm fairly certain he didn't get the message, but she put it out there for the people with ears to hear. Speaking for me, I loved that she put his conventional wisdom in a box, lit a match, and burned it to a crisp.