India — Where Kushners Vacation, Millers Honeymoon, And Trump Mortifies!

India, poor India. Feel free to keep the Trumps. And the Millers and Kushners, too.
By Aliza Worthington
It's not bad enough that Trump travels the world to embarrass us in every single foreign language and culture.

Tens of thousands had the good sense to walk out in the middle of his speech.

No, none of that is bad enough. Trump had to bring his daughter/wife and her huzbot, Jared on the trip as well. So the Kushners tagged along for a lovely taxpayer-funded vacation. Isn't that adorable? Enjoy the vacant gaze and tentative walk of a personoid terrified of creasing their brow or their heel sinking into the grass too far. And Ivanka looked exactly the same way! Behold Trump pointing to a tree!

Nay, THAT is not bad enough! Did you all notice who else is there? Why, it's Baby Goebbels, Stephen Miller himself! Is this the Millers' honeymoon, too? Or, is this the best chance for the Muslim Haters United meeting? Both? After all, we know the two countries' administrations will defy all constitutional norms to keep Muslims out of their countries. Even today as Trump visits, anti-Muslim violence happens in the streets of Dehli.

Rest easy, America. Who doesn't love their foreign policy with grotesque nationalism as the main dish, with a huge helping of oozing grift on the side?

