Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Joe Biden: 'We Could Run Mickey Mouse Against This President And Have A Shot'

He's right. There's no perfect candidate.
By Susie Madrak
2 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

During this morning's live show from New Hampshire, Joe Biden responded to Joe Scarborough asking him about Bernie Sanders saying Biden has baggage.

Biden responded that Bernie's described himself as a democratic socialist and points out that has its own baggage.

"And so, look, it's a -- we're going to see, though. This is a marathon, man. I don't think anybody's predicted much of anything about who's going to win nominations in recent past," Biden said.

"James Carville and other Democrats recently put a finer point, saying we cannot nominate Bernie Sanders or we'll lose. People won't vote for socialism, he says. Do you agree if Bernie Sanders is the nominee, Cemocrats will lose?" Scarborough said.

"I refuse to suggest any Democrat can lose," Biden said, vehement.

"I think we could run Mickey Mouse against this president and have a shot."

He's right. There's no perfect candidate, and there's no candidate without baggage. By the time the Republican attack machine gets going, our nominee will look like a baggage factory!

We can't pick someone on the basis of what Republicans will do. We can only pick who we think is the best person to carry the banner.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.