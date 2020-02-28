Politics
In Midst Of Two Crises, Trump Meets With Diamond And Silk

Grifters gotta grift with grifters...
Please note: We have not have any correspondence from Diamond and Silk since last September when they threatened to sue us over running videos of them on our site and "crafting besmirch statements" about their "brand." So now we continue the practice.

Like many Republican sideshow attractions, Diamond and Silk had a very busy Thursday. First up, CPAC.

Then a trip to the White House to discuss the Coronavirus pandemic and stock market correction, oh wait...

This isn't about Diamond and Silk. It's about Donald J. Trump.

