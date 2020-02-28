In Midst Of Two Crises, Trump Meets With Diamond And Silk

Please note: We have not have any correspondence from Diamond and Silk since last September when they threatened to sue us over running videos of them on our site and "crafting besmirch statements" about their "brand." So now we continue the practice.

Like many Republican sideshow attractions, Diamond and Silk had a very busy Thursday. First up, CPAC.

Onion? No. SNL? No. Old Gong Show bit? No. This is CPAC. For real. Lincoln and Reagan have given way to “Diamond and Silk”.... doing this. https://t.co/qJeOtcvcDI — Shaye Ganam (@ShayeGanam) February 27, 2020

Then a trip to the White House to discuss the Coronavirus pandemic and stock market correction, oh wait...

Diamond and Silk: "They sing the song 'I Don't Feel No Ways Tired," but I haven't got tired of winning." pic.twitter.com/iwVjk9j40s — The Hill (@thehill) February 28, 2020

Investors seem skeptical that Trump's meeting with @DiamondandSilk and upcoming rally in South Carolina are gonna be enough to stop the #coronavirus. — Hoag in da House (@HoagML) February 28, 2020

Putting Diamond and Silk out there to alleviate the country's fear of the Corona Virus, is like giving a rubber bone to a starving dog... pic.twitter.com/nLDZZWDLmN — Lou Corradi (@LouCorradi) February 28, 2020

This isn't about Diamond and Silk. It's about Donald J. Trump.

And while a global coronavirus pandemic threatens us all, Trump is busy re-enacting some stupid parody text exchange between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.



While the Dow Jones crashes hard on everyone’s 401Ks, Trump hangs out with Diamond and Silk.



We have no President. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 28, 2020