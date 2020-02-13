Good morning Crooks and Liars! So much more happened on Tuesday than just the New Hampshire primary, we really are in uncharted territory. We are under pressure and we must keep focus on EVERYTHING, so fortunately we have some stellar bloggers to help us!

Just Above Sunset reviews the New Hampshire primary.

News Corpse makes the case that Impeached-for-Life Prznint Stupid is aiming for a dictatorship.

Greg Fallis wants to kick headline writers and pundits...

...and Hecatedemeter might join him in that effort!

Bonus Track: Because we're all about the music, Open Culture reminds us that David Bowie became Ziggy Stardust 48 years ago this week.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).