Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By Tengrain

Good morning Crooks and Liars! So much more happened on Tuesday than just the New Hampshire primary, we really are in uncharted territory. We are under pressure and we must keep focus on EVERYTHING, so fortunately we have some stellar bloggers to help us!

Just Above Sunset reviews the New Hampshire primary.

News Corpse makes the case that Impeached-for-Life Prznint Stupid is aiming for a dictatorship.

Greg Fallis wants to kick headline writers and pundits...

...and Hecatedemeter might join him in that effort!

Bonus Track: Because we're all about the music, Open Culture reminds us that David Bowie became Ziggy Stardust 48 years ago this week.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.