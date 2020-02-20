Politics
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
Blue Mass Group: What went down at the Democratic Senatorial debate in Massachusetts?

No More Mister Nice Blog: Polling suggests an urban “blue wave” for Democrats this fall.

Informed Comment: To get a Middle East peace plan, President Trump went to Jared. The Palestinians? Not so much.

Joe.My.God.: Trump picks loyal hack Richard Grenell to be the acting Director of National Intelligence.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
""Ric, the campaign has requested that you not speak on this call. It's best to lay low for now." (Alex Wong, Mitt Romney campaign policy advisor speaking to soon-to-be forced out Grenell, May 2, 2012.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

