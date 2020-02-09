Green Eagle: The problem is not "partisanship" -- the problem is Republicans.

The New York Crank: Right-wing pearl-clutchers throw hypocritical tantrums about Pelosi ripping up a piece of paper.

The Urban Politico: Impeachment is over. Time to get to work.

Crazy Eddie's Motie News: Joe Walsh has realized that opposing Trump from within the Republican party is futile -- so he's switching to our side.

