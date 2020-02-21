Pete Hegseth Insanely Claims The Democrats Are The 'Agents Of Russia'

A new blockbuster report from the New York Times and The Washington Post revealed that Donald Trump was furious at his former acting DNI Joe Maguire for informing lawmakers in Congress that Russia was going to interfere in the 2020 election to help Trump win.

Intelligence officials warned House lawmakers last week that Russia was interfering in the 2020 campaign to try to get President Trump re-elected, five people familiar with the matter said, a disclosure to Congress that angered Mr. Trump, who complained that Democrats would use it against him.

This sent Trump sycophants, minions, and lackeys scurrying to figure out a way to refute what the top intelligence officer had said.

Fox News' Pete Hegseth, the number one presidential fluffer, took up the task by using the Pee-wee Herman defense. "I know you are but what am I?" (Thanks, Fran!)

The best Trump's propaganda minion could come up with is that it's really journalists, TV hosts, and Democratic lawmakers who are actually sowing discontent in America, by discussing this news.

He stayed up all night to come up with that one.

So Hegseth joined Fox/Trump State-Sponsored TV's morning show, played a compilation clip of TV commentators discussing this news, and ignored the actual intelligence report to ridiculously issue these words.

Hegseth said, “Every single media member in that clip, every single Democrat that parrots what they are saying, they are working together, they’re the agents of Russia, this is what Russia wants. They want to sow discord and disinformation and delegitimize our republic. Destabilize it. They are not our friends, they know when we are strong, they are in a worse position.”

Steve Doocy agreeably chimed in, noting that this is what the Democrats and media “have done for years.”

Hegseth continued, “This is what they do, the Democrats, the media fell for it. They keep falling for it. They hate Trump so much. They are willing to parrot what The Kremlin is saying. They’re the agents of Russia. Not Donald Trump, not this White House.”

See, it's not Russia's actions to help elect Trump and delegitimize the 2020 election that's the problem, but that Democratic lawmakers and media members are making it public.

Even for fascist regimes, this is A-level propaganda.